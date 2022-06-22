Speaker resumes sitting, Ofori-Atta appears

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Parliament has resumed sitting following a brief suspension by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin.

At Wednesday's sitting after the votes and proceedings, the Speaker said he will suspend sitting.



“Honorable members I will suspend sitting till 11 am and I will be back to preside," he said.



Whilst reasons for the suspension were unclear, the house was expecting Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to appear to respond to some 16 questions from Members of Parliament.



The Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, has since appeared before the house and is briefing the house on government's COVID-19 expenditure during the pandemic.



Ken Ofori-Atta is also expected to respond to other questions raised by members of the house.

Ken Ofori-Atta's appearance was rescheduled for today following his absence in the house last Thursday to answer these questions.



The Speaker, Alban Bagbin also put a direct hold on businesses of the Finance Ministry following the absence of the minister, until he accounts for the COVID-19 expenditure.



NYA/WH



View his Timepath below:



