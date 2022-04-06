Speaker’s referral to privileges committee unnecessary – P.C. Appiah-Ofori

Former Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa MP, Paul Collins Appiah-Ofori

Appiah-Ofori says Bagbin acted in excess of his rights

Speaker should have investigated reasons for MPs’ absence before referral, P.C. Appiah-Ofori



I support Muntaka’s motion against speaker’s ruling, Appiah-Ofori



Former Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa MP, Paul Collins Appiah-Ofori, has indicated that the referral of three MPs by Speaker Alban Bagbin to the Privileges Committee is unnecessary.



According to the former Member of Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament should have first investigated the reasons for the absence of the MPs before taking any punitive measure.



“The speaker is the chief executive of Parliament, so he has the power to give instructions but the instruction he gives must be in line with the laws of the country. If it is not in accordance with the law, his rulings can be challenged.



“I feel that the speaker, by referring the three MPs to the Privileges Committee, acted in excess of his rights. The three people were not coming to parliament, you don’t refer them to the Privileges Committee you have to find out why they are not coming to parliament, you have to find out whether some of them are sick or they had to travel before referring them to the privileges committee, you don’t just refer them,” he said in Twi during a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.