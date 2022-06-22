Speaker suspends sitting

Alban Sumana Bagbin, Speaker Parliament

Ken Ofori-Atta to give details on how government funds have been utilized in the fight against Covid-19

Speaker puts businesses of Ministry of Finance on hold



Speaker goes hard on Ken Ofori-Atta for accountability



Speaker Alban Bagbin, has suspended Wednesday's sitting.



Whilst it remains unknown the main reason for his decision to suspend today’s business, the house is expecting Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to appear to respond to some 16 questions from Members of Parliament.



Ken Ofori-Atta is also expected to respond to questions related to the COVID-19 expenditure.

Ken Ofori-Atta's appearance was rescheduled for today following his absence in the house last Thursday to answer these questions.



The Speaker, Alban Bagbin also put a direct hold on businesses of the Finance Ministry following the absence of the minister, until he accounts for the COVID-19 expenditure.



At Wednesday's sitting after the votes and proceedings, the Speaker said he will suspend sitting.



“Honorable members I will suspend sitting till 11 am and I will be back to preside," he said.



NYA/WH