Speaker suspends sitting after majority walkout

Speaker of Parliament ,Alban Bagbin

Parliament is debating the 2022 budget statement

Speaker denies Ken Ofori-Atta opportunity to engage leadership of parliament



Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin challenges ruling



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has temporarily suspended sitting following a walkout staged by the majority caucus.



The majority caucus staged a walkout in protest of the presence of the National Democratic Congress’ General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia in Parliament.

Earlier Deputy Majority leader Alexander Afenyo Markin had challenged the Speaker’s ruling on a voice vote denying the Finance Minister the opportunity to engage the leaders of parliament to build consensus on the budget.



The Speaker then directed for a vote through division but ordered that all those without voting rights should exit the house.



This affected some majority MPs who countered by also demanding that Asiedu Nketia exits the House as well.



The house is to resume sitting after five minutes, as stated by Speaker Alban Bagbin.