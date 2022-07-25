0
Speaker suspends sitting for a 2nd time

Parliament Suspended.jpeg Parliament has been adjourned for 10 minutes

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has suspended sitting for 10 minutes.

This is the second time sitting has been adjuorned on Monday, July 25, 2022. According to the Speaker, the suspension was necessary because he received an urgent issue he had to step out to address for the good of parliament.

"There's a matter that has just cropped up I have to discuss. I have just received the document, it is not for nothing. It's for the business of the house and particularly for the institution of parliament so when Speaker is talking about suspension, it's for a good reason.

"The house is suspended for 10 minutes," he said.

