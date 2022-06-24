Speaker visits state institutions unannounced

A picture of Speaker Alban Bagbi with others during the visit

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has paid a surprise visit to the National Buffer Stock Company and the School Feeding Programme offices to ascertain their successes and challenges.

According to the Speaker, even though there are specific Parliamentary Committees assigned to perform their oversight responsibilities over these state institutions, it is his duty as the Speaker to familiarise himself with the challenges of these institutions to appreciate their concerns when they are brought before the House.



Welcoming the Speaker to the Offices of the National Buffer Stock Company, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab, noted that the staff strength of the company had been increased, and their offices have expanded from operating in three regions to all the 16 regions since he took over in 2017; therefore, their inputs have improved.



He mentioned the lack of big warehouses and inadequate allocation of funds as major challenges for the company.



At the School Feeding Programme Secretariat, the National Coordinator, Mrs. Gertrude Quarshigah, revealed that most of the Caterers are complaining because the current 97 pesewas per head for a day is woefully inadequate considering the increase in prices lately.

She indicated that the Caterers are asking for Ghc 3 per head and can also feel the pain of the government in the wake of economic crisis across the globe.



She assured the Caterers that all outstanding payments would be made as soon as the Controller released funds.



The Speaker assured the Heads of the institutions that he would lead the House to make sure that enough funds were allocated to solve the above-mentioned challenges.