Special Budget Committee of Parliament requests appearance of EC Chairperson

Jean Mensa

Source: GNA

The Special Budget Committee of Parliament has requested Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), to appear before it to defend the Commission’s budget.

This was disclosed by Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, on the floor of Parliament.



He said the EC Chairperson was not present at the Special Budget Committee’s sitting, so the Committee insisted that she appeared personally and officially as the Chairperson of the EC to defend her own budget.

The Minority Leader noted that although the Deputy Commissioners of the EC were at the Committee’s sitting, they wanted the Chairperson herself to defend the Commission’s budget.