Special ‘Bush Operation’ underway to arrest robbers who murdered gold buyer – Police

A file photo of some personnel of the Ghana Police Service

Robbers kill victim transporting gold – Police

Robbers attack on Monday, January 24, 2022



Police urges public to help police with information on robbery



The Ashanti Regional Police Command has said it has commenced a special ‘bush operation’, leading to the arrest a gang of robbers who shot and killed a gold buyer after stealing from him.



A statement shared on the police Facebook page said: “the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a special "bush operation led by the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Aftful Boakye Yiadom in a bid to arrest suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a gold buyer at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region and made away about 324 grams of gold.”

According to the police, the attack happened on Monday, January 24, 2022, when the gold dealer, now deceased, was transporting the gold from Attabrakoso towards Huu.



“The armed gang of four after killing their victim, also made away with several unspecified amounts of money together with some mobile phones and fled into a nearby bush,” the police added in the statement.



Read full statement below



