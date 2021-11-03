Special Prosecutor begins probe into Juaben MCE polls bribery saga

Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into alleged bribery allegation against the President’s nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Juaben, Mr Alex Sarfo Kantanka.

The nominee is captured on tape demanding monies he allegedly paid to the assembly members to motivate them to vote for him.



“The office of the Special prosecutor has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption related offences (especially corruption and intimidation in respect of public elections) in relation to your nomination and confirmation or otherwise as the Municipal Chief of Juabeng Municipality in the Ashanti region,” a notice by the OSP said on Tuesday November 2.



The Police also said they were investigating him.



He was granted bail after his arrest.

There was near eruption of pandemonium in Juaben after assembly members in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti region rejected the President’s nominee for the second time on Monday November 1.



Angry residents threatened to assault the assembly members for failing to get them a Municipal Chief Executive, TV3’s Ibrahim Abubakar reported.



But for the intervention of the police some casualty would have been recorded, Ibrahim added.