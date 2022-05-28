'Special Prosecutor certainly on wheels' – Franklin Cudjoe reacts to Achimota land probe

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

IMANI Africa boss, Franklin Cudjoe, has said Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng is on wheels.

This statement from Franklin Cudjoe comes after the office of the Special Prosecutor revealed that it had commenced investigations into alleged suspected corruption offences in respect of the improper acquisition of state lands at the Achimota Forest per the will of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.



The will of the late Sir John which went viral on Monday, May 23, 2022 revealed that the NPP guru who died in July 2020 allegedly owned some lands in the Achimota forest and Ramsar area in Sakumono and had bequeathed the said lands.



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources however revealed that the repositories of the records of the land in question show no record of ownership of the lands both in Achimota forest and Sakumono Ramsar site.

In a related development, the office of the special prosecutor said it has “commenced full investigations into suspected corruption and in corruption-related offences in respect of alleged improper and unlawful acquisition state lands at the Achimota forest enclave and Ramsar catchment at Sakumono in Accra by the former chief executive officer the forestry commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John (now deceased) and other persons”.



According to the statement signed by Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is directed to fully cooperate with the OSP in the investigations.



President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, who seemed happy with the development in a tweet, said, “our new Special Prosecutor is certainly on wheels. We wish him well.”