Special Prosecutor chases NDC’s Dela Coffie

The Office of the special Prosecutor has issued a warrant for the arrest of National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Dela Coffie.

A statement signed by the Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng dated June 3, 2022, said the OSP has caused the issuance of a warrant of arrest for Dela Coffie over corruption and corruption related offences.



Re: Notice of Wanted Person



My attention has been drawn to a warrant of arrest issued by the special prosecutor against my person.



Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide.



As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea.

However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me, as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review.



My lawyers have taken the matter up and we will deal with the issues head-on.



Dela Coffie is a law-abiding citizen and ready to fight any concocted allegations geared towards tarnishing my image in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.



Issued by Dela Coffie