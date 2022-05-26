Special Prosecutor commences investigations into Sir John's estates

The late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John)

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Abyebeng, has commenced investigations into the estate of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, who was popularly known as Sir John.



In a statement issued on Thursday, May 26, 2022, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) said that the invention was necessitated by the allegations of corruption that emerged following the release of the purported will of Sir John.



The supposed Will of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission showed that he had many properties including some portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve lands.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced full investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of alleged improper and unlawful acquisition of State lands at the Achimota Forest enclave and Ramsar catchment at Sakumono in Accra by the former Chief Executive of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John (now deceased) and other persons,” portions of the statement read.



The statement added that, “the Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources is directed to fully cooperate with the OSP in the investigations.”



In the said Will, Sir John willed portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve lands as well as lands from the Ramsar catchment to his relations.



"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will, is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of the purported Will read.



The government has, however, said that there is no record of the Achimota Forest land being sold.

