Special Prosecutor investigating 45 cases; 3 to be concluded soon

Kissi Agyebeng - Special Prosecutor

The office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is currently investigating 45 cases of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

The OSP in a statement said it will announce in the next few weeks, its conclusions and further action in the following cases:



LaBianca Company Limited, Adjenim Boateng Adjei and Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka cases.



Labianca Company Limited is being investigated in respect of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences in the context of evasion and valuation of duties on frozen and processed food products imported into Ghana between 2017-2021 involving the company and some high-ranking officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



In the case of Mr. Adjenim Boatneg Adjei, he is being investigated in respect to alleged corruption-related offences in the context of public procurement and abuse of office.

He was alleged to have diverted government contracts to a company established shortly after assuming office as CEO of PPA.



The company, Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), incorporated in June 2017, won several government contracts through restrictive tendering with monies accrued sitting in the personal bank account of Mr Boateng Adjei.



Also, Mr. Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka is being probed over corruption-related offences in the context of a public election, particularly corruption and intimidation in respect of a public election regarding the confirmation or otherwise of the nominee for the Office of Chief Executive of the Juabeng Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti region.