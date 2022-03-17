5
Special Prosecutor investigating corruption in police recruitment

Kissi Agyebeng Fresh Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Office of the Special Prosecutor announced that it has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption among police cadet officers training.

A statement dated March 17, 2022, signed and issued by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said that it has commenced full investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the recruitment exercise of Course 51 of cadet officers training at the Ghana Police Academy.

The investigation is targeting specific cases of alleged corruption and corruption-related offences including the use of the office for profit, abuse of office, abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism, victimisation and selection of unqualified persons.

Below is the statement

