Special Prosecutor linking me to case involving Atta Akyea - Dela Coffie speaks

Dela Coffie Osp Wanted.jpeg Dela Coffie

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

NDC activist Dela Coffie has described the Office of Special Prosecutor’s notice declaring him wanted as reckless.

The OSP in a notice dated June 3, 2022, disclosed that Mr. Coffie is wanted over issues of corruption and forgery of official documents.

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, who signed the notice also gave all description about Mr. Coffie for easy identification by the public.

However, Mr Coffie in a quick response to the OSP stated that he is available in the country and will submit himself.

“Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide.

“As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea,” Mr. Coffie disclosed.

He continued: “However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial revie.”

Below is full response of Dela Coffie

Re: Notice of Wanted Person

My attention has been drawn to a warrant of arrest issued by Special Prosecutor against my person.

Preliminarily, I want to state that I am available right here in Ghana and will submit myself to any queries of law enforcement agencies as I have nothing to hide.

As regards context, my understanding is that the Special Prosecutor is linking me to a petitioner, who has lodged a petition before his office against former Minister Atta Akyea.

However, let me state that the recklessness with which the Special Prosecutor will jump to issue an arrest warrant without any recourse to me as rules of engagement injunct his office to do, will be subjected to appropriate judicial review.

My lawyers have taken the matter up and we will deal with the issues head-on.

Dela Coffie is a law-abiding citizen and ready to fight any concocted allegations geared towards tarnishing my image in the estimation of right-thinking members of society.

Issued by Dela Coffie

3rd June, 2022. Accra

Source: atinkaonline.com
