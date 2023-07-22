Special Prosecutor must be petitioned over US$1m 'stolen' from Cecilia Dapaah’s home

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

Some sections of Ghanaians are calling on the Special Prosecutor to investigate Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour after some huge sums of money were allegedly stolen from their home.

The calls for an investigation and prosecution come after allegations of US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana Cedis were stolen by their two housemaids.



Ghanaians are left begging the question, “Why should such an amount of money be kept in anyone’s house and what is the source of the money.



During the latest edition of the Happy Morning Show Raymond Nyamador, co-host said, “The special prosecutor must be interested in this type of case. The source of all these monies must be known. It’s her own money she worked for no one doubts that but where they are from and what work she did must be known. The Bank of Ghana must also be concerned that an individual could have $1m in their houses plus others.”

“This act in itself can be likened to money laundering. This quantum of money in a person’s house must get the attention of EOCO. Individuals can have that money we don’t dispute that but when it’s out, you should be able to account and answer questions to that effect,” he added



Two house maids identified as Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei are currently facing trial in an Accra Circuit Court. They have been accused of being involved in the theft of significant amounts of money and personal belongings of Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband.



According to reports, the thefts, which involve millions of Ghana Cedis, took place between July and October 2022 at the couple’s residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.