Special Prosecutor petitioned over Ken Agyapong’s GH¢120,000 allegation against Adwoa Safo

Kissi Agyabeng, Special Prosecutor

Anti-graft group Crusaders Against Corruption-Ghana (CACG) has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate claims by Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency Ken Ohene Agyapong that he was given GH¢120,000 by the Chief of Staff to be given to Dome-Kwabenya’s Sarah Adwoa Safo to entice her to travel to Ghana to join parliamentary sittings.

Among the claims on Accra-based Asaase Radio on Tuesday, February 22, Ken Agyapong said a private jet was also hired for the former Deputy Majority Leader to facilitate her travel back to Accra.



“Mr Special Prosecutor, in line with the aforementioned, Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana (CACG) is officially petitioning your office to as a matter of urgency, public interest and for protecting the public purse investigate the source of these funds, determine whether or not there is misappropriation of public funds from the office of the Chief of Staff or any other public office and determine whether or not the publication made by Hon. Ken Agyapong is false”.



The Crusaders insisted that they will await an independent probe into the claims to inform their next line of action.

“Mr Special Prosecutor, in the interest of Ghana, CACG counts on your swift response and action to this petition,” the petition signed by Chief Crusader Emmanuel Wilson Jnr concluded.



Receipt of the petition has duly been acknowledged by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).