Special Prosecutor petitioned to investigate Council of State Member’s company for tax evasion

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has been petitioned to investigate Madam Eunice Hinneh

La Bianca Company Limited caught in lawsuit

Petitioner alleges the company has evaded tax with support of Custom officials



Petitioner says La Bianca enjoys arbitrary mark down of levies due to influence of its owner



A private citizen has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate La Bianca Company Limited, a frozen food importation company for tax evasion.



In the petition intercepted by GhanaWeb, Mr Frank Asare, who is the petitioner said the company whose beneficial owner is one Eunice Hinneh Asomah – a member of the governing Board of Ghana Ports and Habour Authority, and a Council of State, has over a period had its imported products not subjected to approved taxes and levies as prescribed by law.



According to the petitioner, he has uncovered through painstaking investigations that the evasion of tax by La Bianca is with the support of some officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



“Complainant says it is against this background that he wishes to petition your office to investigate these shady dealings between the Ghana Revenue Authority and La Bianca Company limited and its subsidiaries pursuant to section 27 (1) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, 2017 (ACT 959),” the petition added.

Among other things, the petitioner said the approval of some 10% markdown on legally prescribed benchmark values to La Bianca Company limited by the Customs Division “was done in an arbitrary and discriminatory manner with the intent to unduly favour La Bianca Company Limited over its business competition.”



“The beneficial owner of the company enjoys this arbitrary mark down because of her position of influence as a member of the governing board of the Ghana Port and Harbour Authority and a member of the Council of State,” the petitioner further said.



Read the full petition below:







