Special Prosecutor petitioned to probe alleged state lands belonging to Sir John

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie Sir John The late Sir John

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has been petitioned to look into the alleged state lands owned by the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission (FC) Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

Corruption Watch in a petition dated 24th May 2022 is asking the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate:

1. Whether the said lands were owned by the Republic of Ghana at the time of their alleged acquisition by

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Jakaypros Limited, Fasoh Limited, DML Limited and Charles Owusu.

2. The circumstances of the alleged acquisition

3. The Beneficial Owners of the companies implicated in this transaction and compliance with the reporting requirements of such persons where they are PEPs under ss. 13, 35 and 126 of the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992)

4. Who authorized the alleged sale or purchase of the lands?

