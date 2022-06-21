Special Prosecutor's Office gets 9-member board

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has inaugurated a 9-member governing board of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



The inauguration of the Board is in accordance with section 5 of the OSP Act (Act 959).



The incident which was announced on the official Twitter handle of the OSP indicated that the board which was commissioned on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, will, among other things, formulate policies necessary for the achievement of the object of the office.



Members of the board will also;

-ensure the proper and effective performance of the functions of the office.



-facilitate cooperation between the Office and relevant national investigative bodies to ensure the property and effective performance of the functions of the Office.



- advise the Special Prosecutor on any policy matters that may be referred to the Board by the SP and



-advise the special prosecutor on the recruitment and selection of the Secretary and other senior staff of the Office.



- and develop and monitor implementation of a code of conduct for staff of the Office



Members of the board comprise of representatives from the Ghana Police Service, the Audit Service, EOCO, CHRAJ, FIC, National Security, and a female from the CSOs.





The board is led by Kissi Agyabeng, the Special Prosecutor, and Ms. Vivian Lamptey who is Deputy Special Prosecutor.



The rest of the board members are; Lawrence Ndaago Ayagiba – Audit Service Representative, DCOP Wilfred Boahen Frimpong – Ghana Police Service, Aba Jacqueline Opoku – Economic and Organized Crime Office, Kofi Boahen A. Boakye- Financial Intelligence Center, Stephen Azantilow- Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, COP George Tuffour (Rtd), National Security and Linda Ofori-Kwafo – Anti-Corruption Civil Society.



