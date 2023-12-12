Special Prosecutor unable to fight corruption because of appointing authority – Former NDC MP

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah, has asserted that the fight against corruption in country is hindered by the government.

According to him, the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, is experiencing difficulties in his role, echoing the sentiments expressed by his predecessor, Martin Amidu.



He stated that before Martin Amidu left office, he had alleged that the president was the "mother serpent of corruption” and as a result he believes that Agyebeng's recent concerns about obstacles in his work are not surprising given Amidu's assertions.



"I said before that Martin Amidu won't keep long in the office of the Special Prosecutor, and indeed, he couldn't keep long there. Before he was leaving office, all the things that he said, Kissi Agyebeng heard them.



“But he came to tell us that he is the conscience of the nation, so I beg him, he should do the work because the problem with that office is the appointing authority; the government is the problem," he said.



He added “What did Martin Amidu say about the government, he said the government is the mother serpent of corruption and Agyebeng is saying they are not giving him the chance to fight corruption.”

Kissi Agyebeng during a recent press conference shared his observations about a trend of dismissals by some members of the judiciary regarding the work of the OSP.



The OSP then alluded to four instances where the court made worrying pronouncements in favour of suspects being investigated for corruption and corruption-related cases by his office.



Agyebeng warned of potential dangers if the court continues to injunct or prohibit investigations, suggesting that soon even murderers might boldly seek injunctions to shield themselves from prosecution.







