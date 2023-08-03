Special funeral cloth for late Rev Kwadwo Boakye selling at GH¢500

Late Founder and General Overseer, Revered Anthony Kwadwo Boakye

A cloth specially designed for the funeral for the late founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Revered Anthony Kwadwo Boakye is selling at GH¢500 for 12 yards.

The cloth has been created in honour of the founder and leader of the deceased.



A news report by Graphic.com.gh report indicates that preparations are underway for the burial of the late clergyman scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023.



The report added that as of August 2, 2023, the 600-metre road from Kalabule junction to the residence of the man of God at Mataheko, near Ngleshi Amanfro was being fixed.



Aside from that, the house had been freshly painted with funeral posters, a billboard, and ribbons used to decorate the house.



The late Rev Kwadwo Boakye is expected to be laid in state at the arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) from 9 am on Friday, August 4 to Saturday, August 5, 2023 – 4 am, as per the funeral poster adverts on television by the family.

The burial service is expected to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday from 8 am to 12 middays.



The remains of the man of God will later be transported to the church premises at Ngleshi Amanfro where a special tomb has been prepared by the church as his final resting place.



It will be a private burial to be followed by a thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the Resurrection Power New Generation Church auditorium.



With all these preparations, the wife of the late Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye secured an injunction to halt the funeral slated for this weekend.



She wants the burial and final funeral rites to be halted following a disagreement with the deceased’s family larger family members.

However, one of the children of the late clergyman, Yaa Boakye, stated that her father's funeral will come off as scheduled.



NW/OGB



