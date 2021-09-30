Special prosecutor to chase Ghanaians living 'big' and 'suspicious' luxurious lifestyles

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has indicated that his outfit will be going after Ghanaians driving luxurious cars in the country.

Speaking in an interview on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, the Special Prosecutor outlined his mandate stating he is not only tasked to prosecute corrupt politicians but also any individual, whether in public or private capacity, who lives a suspicious lifestyle.



He stressed that he has the obligation to interrogate the source of people's wealth and businesses.

"Those of you driving cars that we have no idea where you get them from. What work do you do to be driving a Bugatti? You will explain it to me. It's also part of my job. I can give you a notice for you to report in my office to show me where you acquired the Bugatti from. What work do you do? Come and show me your salary . . . If you don't explain it clearly to me for me to better understand, I will impound the car and proceed to court," he warned.



''The Office of Special Prosecutor is not targeting only politicians but public officials, politically exposed persons, meaning a person who the government has given a position in this country - the person can be a Judge, Police officer and so forth - and the person's spouse, children and anyone closely associated with the person is politically exposed person. Also, political party officials like a party Chairman at a constituency, a party Chairman/executive at the national level; the Special Prosecutor can investigate all them," he said.