Speed ramps installed after Kumasi Islamic SHS demo, police shooting

File photo: The ropes have been installed as temporary speed ramps

Kumasi Islamic SHS students protest pedestrian knockdowns

Police fire gunshots to disperse protesting students



Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander interdicted



Safety ropes have been installed as temporary speed ramps on the Abrepo road, passing in front of the Kumasi Islamic Senior High School.



This development comes after students of the School on Monday, June 13, 2022, went on a demonstration over recurrent pedestrian knockdowns on the stretch of the road in front of their school.



The Monday protest by the students was met with a police force which witnessed the firing of gunshots and teargas by the police as a measure to disperse the protesting students.



Over 30 of the students in the process fell unconscious and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The Police in a later statement said its response to the students demonstration was poor and fell short of their standard procedure for crowd control.



“As a result, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku, who was acting as the Regional Commander has been removed from his position and has been interdicted. Two other officers, ACP/Mr George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer and ACP/Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander have also been interdicted to make way for a thorough investigation into the incident,” the police administration in a statement said.











