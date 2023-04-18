Speed up work on our road, its now a death trap – Kronum, Ohwim Tigo junction residents

File photo

Residents of School Junction, Kronum, and Ohwim Tigo Junction in the Ashanti region’s Suame municipality are pleading with Joshop Construction Limited to expedite the construction of their road.

The residents claimed that the deplorable nature of the road is now a death trap and has also affected trading activities.



They also lamented that movement has become difficult for pupils in the area.



The road they added becomes muddy when it rains.

"When it rains, vehicles are unable to travel on the road. We are having difficulty accessing the road, so we are requesting that the road be repaired.”



”We have children who use the road, and their lives are currently in danger,” said another resident. They can’t use it because it’s muddy. We are pleading with the contractor to expedite the roadworks.”



"We are pleading with the contractor to expedite the work. The road appears to be dangerously muddy. It is difficult for us to travel to other communities. The situation would be exacerbated, particularly during the rainy season,” a father told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.