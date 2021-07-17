Speeding Tundra collides with taxi killing 3, 8 injured at Afoako junction

8 persons are battling for their lives after they sustained serious injuries

Three persons have been killed in a fatal accident after two (2) speeding vehicles collided at Afoako Junction in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

About 8 persons are battling for their lives after they sustained serious injuries.



The unfortunate incident which occurred on Friday around 10:30 am July 16, 2021, has left people of the area in a state of shock and mourning.



Kumasi based Angel Fm’s Obuasi Correspondent Chuku Joseph who reported the unfortunate incident in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo explained that ” the speeding Toyota Tundra which was coming from Anwiankwanta road to Obuasi crashed with a taxi cab which was also coming from Adankrenya to Afoako”



According to Chuku Joseph, “The driver of the Toyota Tundra lost control of the vehicle because he was overspeeding hence the crash”.

He said, “when the two vehicles crashed, the Toyota Tundra vehicle moved to crash another stationary vehicle which was loading passengers”.



It took the intervention of personnel from Amansie Central District Police Command and Obuasi Fire Service to retrieve the dead bodies and injured persons from the vehicles.



The dead bodies have since been deposited at St. Peters Hospital Morgue at Jacobu while the injured persons are receiving treatment.