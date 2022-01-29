Speeding driver knocks down and kills Police Corporal stationed at a barrier

Police Corporal was killed by a speeding driver

A Police officer stationed at the Bresuano Police Barrier has been knocked down to death by a speeding driver.

According to police sitrep, the driver Isaac Koranteng aged 50 was driving Mitsubishi Container No GR 1466-11from Atebubu towards Ejura.



Upon reaching Bresuano Police Barrier, he failed to stop when he was signalled to stop.



Isaac Koranteng knocked Corporal Billy K.Fredreck aged 30 down killing him instantly and sped off.

The suspect driver was given a wild chase by the Police at the barrier who got him arrested at Kasei and is currently in the custody of the police to assist in investigations.



The remains of Corporal Billy K.Fredreck have since been deposited at the St Mathias Hospital Yeji for preservation and autopsy.