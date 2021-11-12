Speeding vehicle crashes mother of five to death

The deceased was crashed to death while in her shop

Correspondence from Ashanti Region:

A 41-year-old woman and a single mother of five, Dorothy Dadzie, has sadly met her untimely death when she was crushed to death by a speeding car at Mpatuam Bontefufuo, a suburb of the Amansie West district of the Ashanti region.



The sad incident happened on Thursday evening, November 11, 2021.



Mr. Raphael Puni Boakye, an eyewitness and a family member of the deceased speaking to GhanaWeb said, the driver whose name is yet to be known was deeply drunk whilst driving a Private Toyota Corolla from Mpatuam towards the Bontefufuo township.



Upon reaching a section of the road at Bontefuo Zongoso near the D/A JHS School, he lost control of the steering wheel which veered off the road and sadly knocked down Mrs Dorothy Dadzie who was sitting in front of her shop beside the road.



He revealed that the impact of the crash was so tense to the extent that her body tore into two pieces and she died on the spot.

He continued that the vehicle in the process of landing, crashed another pedestrian, Kwame Konadu who was also walking on the side of the road.



Both the driver and the pedestrian sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.



The body of the late 41-year-old woman was however conveyed by the Ahwerewa district police and has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for an autopsy and preservation.



Angry youth of the town who could not withstand the infuriation caused by the ferocious act of the driver set the car ablaze in the middle of the town.