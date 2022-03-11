0
Menu
News

Spicer Dabz dedicates 'One Mile' to mothers

Spicer Dabzz Spicer Dabz

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Budding musician Spicer Dabz has released a single titled 'One Mile' under Just Amazing Music.

The motivational song, according to the artiste, is dedicated to his mother and all mothers around the world.

'One Mile' was produced by Gold God, formerly known as Beat Monsta.

According to Spicer Dabz, the song is off his EP #SITC (Spice In The Citi). His decision to release the single, he said, was informed by the desire to heighten anticipation for the EP.

Having released the single, Spicer Dabz and his management team intend to release the official music video before end of March this year.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Azar
SC ruling: NDC set the grounds for court’s actions – Woyome
MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker
Worry about depreciation cedi - Cheddar to BOG
A Plus sues Attorney General
Shatta Wale slams critics over claims of abandoning his mother
My husband's name was part of non-existent hospital staff list - Diana Hamilton
Juliet Ibrahim is still my ‘tight buddy’ despite divorce – Kwadwo Safo Jnr
AG asks High Court to deny #FixTheCountry convener bail
10 students were illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law – GLC