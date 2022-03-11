Spicer Dabz dedicates 'One Mile' to mothers

Spicer Dabz

Budding musician Spicer Dabz has released a single titled 'One Mile' under Just Amazing Music.

The motivational song, according to the artiste, is dedicated to his mother and all mothers around the world.



'One Mile' was produced by Gold God, formerly known as Beat Monsta.



According to Spicer Dabz, the song is off his EP #SITC (Spice In The Citi). His decision to release the single, he said, was informed by the desire to heighten anticipation for the EP.

Having released the single, Spicer Dabz and his management team intend to release the official music video before end of March this year.



