Spio-Garbrah reveals the biggest problem of the NDC

A former Minister of Trade, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, has revealed one of the biggest problems of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to Spio-Garbrah, the biggest problem of NDC is the perception that it is not business-friendly.



This, he added, is the reason that he endorses a new micro-business initiative by the former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, dubbed ‘NDC Ahotɔ’.



“As the chairman of the NDC Business Development Committee, the Committee’s objective is very similar to what Dr. Duffuor is doing, which is what we can do in the NDC to change the image of the NDC from what some people think is not a business-friendly party, to one that is more business-friendly.