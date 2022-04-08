Spio-Garbrah reveals the biggest problem of the NDC

Spio-Garbrah says NDC must change a perception to enhance chances of winning in 2024
A former Minister of Trade, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, has revealed one of the biggest problems of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
According to Spio-Garbrah, the biggest problem of NDC is the perception that it is not business-friendly.
This, he added, is the reason that he endorses a new micro-business initiative by the former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, dubbed ‘NDC Ahotɔ’.
“As the chairman of the NDC Business Development Committee, the Committee’s objective is very similar to what Dr. Duffuor is doing, which is what we can do in the NDC to change the image of the NDC from what some people think is not a business-friendly party, to one that is more business-friendly.
“I don’t know whether you are aware that is one of the biggest problems facing NDC as a party. People think we are anti-business, because during the PNDC time, certain things happened to some business people. So, it is still prevailing till today,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com to have said.
He added that with the current hardship, the project will help provide the needed financial support for foot soldiers of the NDC.
NDC ‘Ahotɔ’ is aimed at making the party financially strong at the grassroots level by helping set up micro-businesses focusing on social events such as funerals, naming ceremonies, marriage ceremonies, durbars, political campaigns, and rallies, mostly outdoor activities.
