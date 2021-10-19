Spio-Garbrah sues Wontumi for calling him a thief

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Bosiako

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has filed a lawsuit against the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.



According to the former trade and industry minister, Wontumi defamed him by calling him a thief on Wontumi TV's political show on September 10, 2020.



“All that Inusah Fuseini is saying is that even him, Inusah Fuseini is a thief. If you mention Spio-Garbrah’s name, he is a thief, Sylvester Mensah is a thief, Johsua Alabi is a thief, all their Presidential candidates are thieves so if John Mahama is a thief then let us allow him to continue stealing", Wontumi is quoted in the writ to have said, citinewsroom reports.

The former minister avers that the statement by Wontumi has damaged his hard-earned image.



“The Plaintiff says that the defamatory words were uttered, without caution by the defendant in a malicious manner with the intent to cause damage and injury to the plaintiff’s hard-earned global reputation,” the writ said.



Mr Spio-Garbrah is therefore requesting ten million dollars as compensation.



