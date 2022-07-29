Spio-Garbrah to appeal the dismissal of his $10 million defamation suit against Wontumi

Dr Spio-Garbrah filed a $10 million lawsuit against Wontumi

Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has instructed his lawyers to file an immediate appeal against a ruling by a Kumasi High Court dismissing his $10 million defamation suit against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi.

This is according to the lead lawyer of the former minister, Nii Kpakpo Samoa, who said the appeal will be filed by the close of day on Friday, July 29, 2022.



“The court has given a decision in respect of our lawsuit. We disagree with the decision because we feel that it goes against the weight of evidence that was adduced in the court. So, the instructions that we have is to file an immediate appeal against the decision. So, we expect that God willing by tomorrow (29th July 2022) or Monday (1st August 2022) that notice of appeal would be filed. We will vigorously pursue the appeal. We clearly are dissatisfied with the decision, and we don’t think that decision should stand,” he told Citinewsroom.com.



The lawyer noted that his client has resolved to fight his case to the Supreme Court if that is what it takes to redeem his impugned image.



“This matter will be fought to the highest courts. My client is determined to set an example with this case. We are firmly resolved,” the lawyer said.



According to the lawyer who expressed disappointment in the court’s ruling, his client will also be appealing a GHC150,000 cost awarded against him by the court.

“The court has awarded a cost against us and that is part of the things that we will be appealing. We will be appealing against the decision, and we would be appealing against the cost that was awarded as well”.



He further maintained his client’s position that Wontumi maliciously defamed him when he called him a “thief” during a programme aired on his Wontumi TV and FM media platforms.



“At least from the conclusion that was read in court, the decision is that the statement made by Mr. Wontumi was not made maliciously and that the court did not believe that he had endorsed a substantive relief on our writ so, obviously, we filed the writ in respect of defamation and so, we cannot agree with any of the conclusions of the court. If calling somebody a thief is not defamatory, then we don’t know what it is. We are going to definitely file an appeal, and then we take it from there and the appeal would be immediate,” the lawyer said.



A Kumasi High Court on Thursday, July 28, 2022, dismissed a suit in which Dr Spio-Garbrah was demanding damages to the tune of $10 million against Chairman Wontumi and his media company.



A cost of GHC150,000 was also awarded against the plaintiff by the court.

