Spirit of death hovering around Parliament House – Owusu Bempah

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah predicts death in Parliament

He says Ghanaians need to pray



Ghana Police Service warn pastors against doom prophecies



Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah is the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has stated that there is a spirit of death hovering around the Parliament of Ghana.



According to him, he together with his team of prayer warriors and his church at large have started praying to avert the vision he had seen.



He told Okay FM on Thursday, January 13, that he saw some symbolic candlesticks which represents the soul or the lives of some MPs who will be losing their lives.



“Therefore, it is only proper for Ghanaians to pray for the Parliament of Ghana to prevent some MPs from losing their lives.

“Secondly, there must be serious prayers for the people at the Parliament House because he has seen as a vision that there is a spirit of death hovering around the legislative arm of government,” Prophet Owusu Bempah explained.



The Prophet of God believes that things are not okay for the Parliamentarians, which is not due to competition but rather there will be bigger fights in the House this year.



The Ghana Police Service issued a directive on December 27, 2021, warning against ‘doom prophecies’ on the eve of the year 2022 during the watch night and crossover services.



A number of known annual prophesiers while slamming the police directive against prophecies that could cause fear and panic, adopted rather mute prophecies as compared to point-blank pronouncements they usually make during their services.



In their most recent statement of January 6, 2022, by way of updating the public on the issue of prophecies, the Police have hinted that they are reviewing videos of some 2022 prophecies and will take legal action if need be.



“Following this initiative, multiple video footages have come to our attention regarding the communication of prophecies on the night of 31st December 2021. Police have begun analysing these videos to ascertain whether any of them is in breach of the laws of the country and anybody found culpable will be put before a court,” part of the statement read.

The statement also urged prophets of the Gospel to continuously observe the ban on doom prophecies on a daily basis, failure which the relevant sanctions will be applied to culprits.



“We would like to caution that, the law on publication of information including prophecies that have the tendency to cause fear and panic or put people’s lives in danger, is not limited to 31st December only, but should be adhered to on a daily basis.



“We wish to reiterate that the law and the police are not against religious practices of the performance of religious doctrines and beliefs such as prophecies. However, if such information is communicated publicly and undermine the laws of the state, the relevant laws and sanctions will be applied,” the statement concluded.



