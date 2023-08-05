Spirit of patriotism lost in Ghana – Lecturer

Ghana flag

Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Lawrence Boakye, has said that the spirit of patriotism that motivated forebears of the current generation to fight for our independence has been lost and there is the need to rekindle it.

According to him, Ghanaians must forge together to help strengthen the country’s democracy.



Dr. Boakye disclosed this while speaking at the Danquah Institute (DI) Founders’ Day lecture series on the theme; “African Nationalism: A Road to Patriotism and the Attainment of Self-determination.”



The lecturer said the only factor that rekindle our passion to contribute magnanimously to the development and progress of the country is the patriotic values but if we lack those qualities, we throw our destiny into chaos, dishonesty and apathy.



African Nationalism



According to Dr Boakye, the history of African Nationalism is “a subjective feeling of kinship or affinity shared by people of African descent. He explained further that Africa Nationalism “is a feeling based on shared cultural norms, traditional institutions, racial heritage, and a common historical experience”.



One enduring historical experience shared by nearly all Africans Dr Boakye said, “was colonial oppression”, stressing that “along with this sense of shared identity is a collective desire to maintain one’s own cultural, social, and political values independent of outside control”.

“It is worth stressing that African nationalism, like nationalism elsewhere in the world, is not new; it is as old as ancient times. In fact, in Africa, contrary to a common view in Western scholarship of Africa, African nationalism predates colonialism”, he said.



Rekindle spirit of patriotism



Touching on the need to rekindle spirit of patriotism, Dr Boakye said “in our Gold Coast we discover the UGCC ( United Gold Coast Convention) we remember the six leaders (Kwame Nkrumah, Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, Edward Akufo-Addo, Joesph Boakye Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, and William Ofori Atta).



“These founders of our dear nation understood that the continued existence of colonialism was going to prevent the development of international economic co-operation, impede the social, cultural, and economic development of our nation, and will militate against the ideals of universal peace.



“Our founders Day celebration comes with a clarion call to ask ourselves some vital questions regarding our country Ghana. As a people what are our aspirations, what do we lack as a nation, what is our vision for Mother Ghana. May the resilience of our past leaders continue to enkindle and awaken the civil consciousness, the desire for identity, freedom, unity, self-determination, and the restoration of the spirit of patriotism” he further stated.



“Our Self-determination and our patriotism are integral to the realization of our freedoms. “It is only through the realization of this very basic right of people to determine, with no compulsion or coercion, holding onto their own future, political status and independence that we can begin to address other important factors such as dignity, justice, progress and equity,” Dr Lawrence Boakye added.