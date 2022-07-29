Spiritually, Bawumia’s star shines better than Alan but he cannot be Mahama - Prophet

John Dramani Mahama and Mahamudu Bawumia

General Overseer and Founder of Power Embassy International, Prophet Prince Osei Kofi has noted that in the spiritual realm, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is stronger compared to Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten.

However, his star cannot beat former President John Dramani Mahama, he added.



He explained that former President John Dramani Mahama will beat Bawumia because the star guiding Mahama is stronger.



He further disclosed that Alan Kyeremanten would have to look for a strong prophet to pray with him and use the sun as a reference point for some directions for him for one year if elected as the presidential candidate.



The man of God appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said that currently the one who would win the 2024 general elections has not been revealed.

The presidential seat is currently vacant, he declared.



“Nana Addo is now the president but going into the next election, we should know who will win. But let me state on authority that the presidential seat is vacant. There is nothing like NDC winning or NPP winning. As a seer, Bawumia’s star is shining better than Alan but if Bawumia comes against Mahama, he (Bawumia) would be defeated.”



Meanwhile, he has asked Alan Kyeremanten to go back to his father’s house and embark on a spiritual journey if he wants to beat the Vice President in the internal primaries.



“Alan should go back to his father’s house and embark on a spiritual journey if not, Dr. Bawumia is ahead of him in the spiritual realm. Bawumia is ahead of him in the realm of the spirits.”