Spiritually and physically, NDC cannot win Gomoa Central without me – Disqualified candidate

File photo

An aspiring presidential candidate in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Gomoa Central constituency has expressed disappointment over his disqualification.

Mr. Ekow Felix Nkrumah stated that he is the only candidate for the NDC in the constituency who can win the 2024 parliamentary election.



According to him, despite all efforts, the NDC will never be able to wrest the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat from its political arch-rival, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Following his “unpleasant disqualification” from the constituency’s parliamentary election, he has since declined to offer his assistance.



It will be remembered that the NDC, during its parliamentary primaries in the Central Region a few months ago, had the process of Assin North, Effutu, and Gomoa Central Constituencies halted due to internal party issues in the area, and thus scheduled by the party’s leadership to have these constituencies reattended to.



Ekow In an interview with Rainbow Radio’s Eric Annan after his unsuccessful venting process, Felix Nkrumah expressed his disappointment in the Region’s Venting Committee.



He claimed to have worked tirelessly for the party in the Gomoa Central constituency for the last nine years.

He claimed that filling out the nomination and being four minutes late should not have resulted in his disqualification.



He stated that I expected the party to recognise my efforts and allow me to proceed with the process. Otherwise, as I previously stated, the NDC cannot win the election without my physical and spiritual presence.”



On the candidate’s disqualification, the chairperson of the Central Regional NDC Parliamentary Vetting Committee, who also serves as the party’s National Deputy Secretary, lawyer Barbara Serwah Asamoah, revealed that his disqualification was not deliberate.



She stated that the aspirant did not complete the vetting process and had not filled out the application when the process was closed.



He claimed that the candidate arrived at the office with cash the day after the processes were completed.