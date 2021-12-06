Sprayer jailed 10 years over robbery

A person behind bars

Source: GNA

A 20-year-old sprayer, who subjected a student to several slaps after robbing her of her Iphone 6 mobile phone, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Ibrahim Ahmed is said to have attacked the complainant with a pair of scissors.



Ahmed pleaded guilty for robbery.



The Court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, convicted Ahmed on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.



It ordered that the phone be given to the complainant while the scissors used by the convict, be given to the Police.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, narrated that the Complainant, Comfort Gyapong, was a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, while the complainant resided at Nmai Dzorn Salem EstaTE.

It said the accused, now convict, resided at Sraha, Ashaley Botwe, Accra.



The prosecution said on November 29, this year, at about 8:50 pm, the complainant was returning from lectures and on reaching about 50 meters to her house, at Nmai Dzorn Salem Estate, the convict, who was standing by the roadside, suddenly attacked her with a pair of scissors.



It said the convict slapped the complainant several times and snatched her iPhone 6 mobile phone valued at GHC 1,500 from her.



The prosecution said the complainant raised an alarm and people around came to her rescue.



It said the convict was given a chase, apprehended, and handed over to the Police at Nmai Dzorn.