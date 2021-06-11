Sputnik V: Bring proposals to Health Ministry if you can get it at $10 – Nsiah-Asare

Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, Presidential adviser on health

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has challenged Ghanaians capable of securing a Coronavirus vaccine at a lower cost to submit proposals to the ministry of health.



His comment comes on the back of claims that Ghana has acquired Sputnik V vaccine at a cost higher than the international market price.



Speaking on 3FM Friday, June 11, Dr Nsiah Asare said government is opened to receive proposals that can help Ghana get vaccines at a lower price.



“If anybody can get these vaccines for 10 dollars, go to the Ministry of Health and tell them you can get it for 10 dollars,” he said.

He added, “We are all working as one country to make sure that we safeguard the people, we get the herd immunity that we need at a very reasonable price for everybody.”



More controversy keeps coming up regarding government’s procurement of Russia’s Sputnik V for COVID-19 vaccination in the country.



The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has accused government of making unfounded excuses to secure the Sputnik V vaccines at a higher cost.



A Norweigian news tabloid, Verdens Gang reported that Ghana has made a request to purchase 3.4 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine through two businessmen who are selling it to Ghana at $19 per dose instead of the $10 per dose on the international market.



Mr Akandoh believes there is no justification for the $9 extra price at which Ghana purchased the vaccines per dose, through middlemen, while it is $10 on the international market.