Sputnik V Deal: Sacking Kwaku Agyeman-Manu now will Be unfortunate – NPP MP

MP for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi

NPP MP for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi is against calls for the Health Minister to resign or be sacked by the President.

The Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has come under heavy criticism for his involvement in the failed procurement of Sputnik V vaccines.



The issues came up after the Ad-hoc Committee of Parliament was set up to investigate the unsuccessful procurement of the vaccine by the Health Minister.



According to a report of the committee, the Ministry of Health did not comply with the requirement of Article 181(5) of the constitution in respect of its agreement with Messre Al Maktoum – the vendor of the vaccine.



This has raised many cacophonies with many calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fire Kwaku Agyeman-Manu as Minister of Health.

But Kwame Anyimadu Antwi in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show believes calls for Agyeman-Manu’s dismissal are “unfortunate”.



He maintained that the beleaguered Minister’s leadership at the Health Ministry has been exceptional in the critical stages of the pandemic - hence, a need for Ghanaians to forgive him.



“He did what he did on behalf of Ghana so we must be patient with him. He is the same person who helped manage the COVID. He has erred but he should be forgiven. Calling for his dismissal shouldn’t be an option.”



“The money he paid during the contract will be refunded to the country,” he said.