'Sputnik V contract stinks, anyone who tries to defend health minister will sink with him' - Akandoh

MP for Juaboso constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Ranking Member on the Health Committee in Parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says the Sputnik V vaccine contract involving the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and Sheikh Al Maktoum stinks.

According to the Member of Parliament(MP) for Juaboso Constituency, the Minister of Health could not pass any of the criteria penned down for the 9-member ad hoc committee of Parliament to probe the Sputnik V Vaccine contract.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Mintah Akandoh posited that the Health Minister did not comply with the due process of engaging in an international transaction as enshrined in the constitution to seek Parliamentary approval.



He stressed that the contract stinks to the extent that there is no way out to exonerate the Minister of Health, cautioning that any defence put up by anybody may soil the integrity of the person, as the Health Minister is neck-deep in the mess.



“What I will say about the Sputnik V vaccine contract is that it stinks and that is the honest truth about the contract. Anybody who will make their mind to defend the Health Minister will go down with the Minister. You will put your integrity on the line because the contract stinks too much,” he posited.

“We were given some criteria to conduct our investigation and none of the criteria exonerates the Health Minister. We were to investigate whether due process was followed in the contract being an international transaction as enshrined in the constitution, and after the probe, we realized that the Health Minister did not follow the due process,” he added.



“The Minister of Health should have sought Parliamentary approval before engaging in the international transaction with the international private business person for the Sputnik V vaccine. And so there is nothing anybody can say to defend the Health Minister as he admitted that he did not go for Parliamentary approval,” he indicated.



