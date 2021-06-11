Sputnik V deal smacks of corruption on the part of govt – NDC’s Basintale

Coronavirus active cases have fallen in Ghana

The Savannah Regional Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has said he is not surprised at the recent conversation the country has been entangled in with regards to the purchase of the Russian COVID-19 jab, Sputnik V.

He alleged that the government intended to profit from the purchase of the jab to inoculate the population.



“So far as the purchase of this Sputnik V is concerned, something is not adding up. There is a problem, anywhere and anytime there is a create, loot and share, there will definitely be inconsistencies in the stories delivered by the actors involved,” he said on the New Day show on TV3 Friday, June 11.



“If not corruption when they told us that the ex-factory price was $10, if you go on the Sputnik V Vaccine page, it is $9.9 USD.

“You see, in buying items at a huge quantity, every cent counts. This is Government of Ghana money, the taxpayers money, so you can’t round up monies like that,” he added.



“Why will the price have to move from $10 USD to $19 USD, almost twice the price. If you look at the Saudi and UAE regimes and how they transact business, they run at close to a zero percent profit and that is why most Saudi banks even give loans without interest and what has changed in this particular deal?”