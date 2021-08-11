Sputnik V mess has imposed culture of silence on NPP social media defenders - Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni

• Social media activists of the ruling NPP are quiet on the Sputnik V saga

• This is according to journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni's observation



• The president has meanwhile come to the defence of the embattled health minister



Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has said social media defenders of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are suffering from a culture of silence.



A silence imposed on them by the seeming indefensible mess created by the health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in the matter of Sputnik V vaccine acquisition.



"In all of this, I pity the NPP's social media Bonucci and Chiellini. The mess has imposed a culture of silence on them," the journalist posted on social media.

Bonnuci and Chiellini being Italian defenders, the latter being the captain of the Italian side that won the just ended Euro 2020.



Manasseh has routinely clashed with NPP social media activists when he makes critical posts on the actions and inactions of the current government.



He has consistently called out the health minister for his role in the Sputnik V mess, chastized the finance minister and dragged the president in at a point, stressing that he is the appointing authority that should have long relieved Agyeman-Manu of his post.



"Akufo-Addo appointed Kwaku Agyemang Manu as Ghana’s Health Minister. And Akufo-Addo can sack him. It’s that simple," he wrote in an August 7, 2021 post.



Meanwhile, the president has spoken in jest about the predicament the minister is facing during a meeting in the Bono region, where the minister comes from.

“There are a lot of people from the Bono Region in my government; including the Minister of Health, who is currently receiving slaps [from Ghanaians]. He is an indigene from Dormaa. He has really suffered in that Health Ministry and is still suffering,” the president said amid laughter.







