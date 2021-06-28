Sputnik-V not on WHO approved list - Former Dep. Health Minister

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has set the records straight on approved COVID-19 vaccines for Ghana.
In March this year, Ghana received six hundred thousand AstraZeneca vaccines which were administered to a section of the Ghanaian populace.
The government is also expecting to have another vaccine called Sputnik-V from Russia.
Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Dr. Okoe Boye listed the approved vaccines for Ghana.
"We approved three vaccines as we speak," he said, namely AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V, Johnson and Johnson.
"Sputnik-V is not on the WHO approved list. We approved it because it has met two requirements. It is safe and there is a second opinion from other countries to show that it's efficacious," he added.
