Sputnik V saga: Agyeman-Manu to attend first major event despite resignation calls

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, is scheduled to attend a launch later this morning.



This will be his first major advertised event since the saga surrounding his involvement in the Sputnik V procurement saga started.



There have been many calls on the minister to resign for telling lies before the ad hoc committee constituted by Parliament to look into the controversial matter, involving a Dubai middleman known as Sheikh Al-Maktoum.



Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has since reacted to the resignation calls, stating that he maintains a policy of protecting the public purse.

But today August 17, 2021, he will attend the launching event of Leadership for Health Transformation in Ghana at the Ministry of Health Auditorium, a post on the ministry’s Twitter page has shown.



