Sputnik V saga: I’m not rich but nobody can bribe me – Akandoh

MP for Juaboso constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The ranking member of the health committee in parliament, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has said he is not bribable.

Speaking to Kofi Oppong Asamoah on Accra100.5FM’s Citizen Show on Saturday, 14 August 2021, Mr Akandoh denied claims that he had demanded a bribe from Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in connection with the controversial and botched Sputnik V vaccine procurement saga.



“I’m not a rich man but I don’t joke with my integrity”, he said, adding: “I’m a village-bred man; nobody can try to bribe me”.



According to him, “people know me. I’m 41 years old. I’ve done politics for 21 years. I entered active politics from the age of 20. I’ve done 24-hour-a-day politics up to today. I’ve been a deputy minister before. I protect my reptation. I will never ever [accept bribe]. I think they’ll not even try”



Meanwhile, Mr Akandoh has sued the Bono regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Mr Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) and Accra-based radio station Oman FM, on which the NPP regional chair made the allegation.



The Juaboso MP is praying the court for a declaration that his “reputation has been injured by reason of the false, malicious, unjustifiable and reckless defamatory statement” uttered by Abronye DC (1st Defendant) on the platform of Oman 107.1 FM (2nd Defendant).

Mr Akandoh is also praying the court for an order to the defendants to publish “an unqualified retraction and an apology on Oman 107.1 FM with the same prominence the defamatory words received”.



He wants this done within 7 days of the judgment.



Also, Mr Akandoh is praying the court for a “perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, assigns and servants from further publishing any defamatory words” against him.



Additionally, he wants a cash compensation of GH₵1,000,000.00 each in general damages against the three defendants.