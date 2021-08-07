Sputnik V saga: Sack Agyeman-Manu now – Minority to Akufo-Addo

The Minority in parliament has called for the sacking of the health minister

The minority in parliament is demanding revocation of the appointment of health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, over breaches in the procurement of Sputnik V vaccines through middlemen.

A report from parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating the matter indicted the health minister of failing to seek parliamentary approval among others.



But the presentation of the report generated chaos when the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, sought to amend the report demanding the removal of the health minister.



The back and forth resulted in chaotic scenes compelling the second deputy speaker who was presiding to adjourn proceedings sine die.

In an interview with journalists, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, argued the amendment proposal from the minority was ill-timed.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, asked the health minister to resign or be fired by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.