Sputnik V saga: 'When a friend falls, I don't laugh but I learn' - Okoe-Boye

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Benard Okoe-Boye

Former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has called on Ghanaians to spare the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu following his controversial Sputnik V vaccine deal.

Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu entered into the deal with a middleman without parliamentary and cabinet approval in the procurement of the vaccines.



During a probe by a parliamentary ad hoc committee, the minister admitted his mistake and although he initially denied knowledge of making any payments for the purchase of the vaccines, he has written for a refund of the part payment paid the middleman for the vaccines.



The middleman named Sheikh Al Maktoum has since refunded $2.47 million to the appropriate authority for a closure on the matter.

However, there are incessant calls on the Health Minister to resign or be fired by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Dr. Okoe Boye has pleaded for mercy for the Health Minister.



"When a friend falls, I don't laugh but I learn...'', he dished out a moral sermon while discussing the issue on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show.