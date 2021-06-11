Sputnik V vaccines: Abrogate contract with Dubai Sheikh – Minority to govt

Minority spokesperson on Health, Kwabena Minta Akandor

The minority in Parliament is demanding immediate abrogation of the contract with UAE-based Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for the supply of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia at $19 per dose.

Many have questioned the move by government especially given the fact that the ex-factory price is $10 dollars which can be acquired through government to government negotiations.



The Ministry of Health has said it had to resort to the market in the procurement of Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccines into the country because the Government of Ghana was unable to obtain direct supplies from the Russian government.



The MoH explanation offered is against the backdrop of scarcity or non-availability of the vaccines on the market, said the MoH in a release.

But addressing the media, minority spokesperson on Health, Kwabena Minta Akandor said the deal is a rip-off.



The Juaboso MP charged President Akufo-Addo to directly engage Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure the vaccines.



He also questioned whether Ghanaians who took Astrazaneca as their first jabs are going to receive Sputnik V as their second and the heath implications.