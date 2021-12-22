Squatters, weeds take over One Million dollar per Constituency project

The facility is located at Krachi Nchumuru District

An ultra-modern water closet public toilet started in 2018 under the "one constituency, one million dollars "project in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region has been abandoned.

The facility which was to serve the people and curtail open defaecation in the area has been completely taken over by weeds, reptiles, and squatters.



During a visit to the community by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the project site has been reduced to a field of defaecation and an unkempt environment.



Some residents around the vicinity shared their displeasure and called on the government to take necessary steps in speeding up the project.

Mr Nkrumah Ogyile, the District Chief Executive of Krachi Nchumuru told Ghana News Agency in an interview said that award contract documents are currently being reviewed to ascertain the reason the project was halted.



He said after completion of the review, he will ensure the contractor gets back to the site and finish the project.