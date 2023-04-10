Sra Assembly man knocked down, killed by speeding vehicle

The late Narh Eric Agblazo

Source: By Michael Oberteye

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Assemblyman for the Sra Electoral Area in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, Narh Eric Agblazo, met his untimely death on the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023, when he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle while riding his motorbike.



Narh Eric Agblazo died instantly when he was hit on his motorbike with registration number, M-20-GV- 1670 when he attempted crossing the road towards the Somanya township.



The Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GV 6561-11 heading from Somanya towards Accra, reportedly rammed into him, killing him instantly.



An eyewitness and colleague Assembly member for Oterkporlu Electoral Area, Ebenezer Teye Nartey whose house is directly opposite that of his late colleague’s residence, said the vehicle hit and dragged the deceased to meters away from the scene, killing him instantly.



“This morning at about eight o’clock, the Sra Assemblyman came out of his house on a motorbike…heading towards Somanya town, there was an oncoming vehicle from Somanya to Accra, I don’t know whose fault but all saw was that the vehicle hit the motorbike with the Assemblyman on, dragged the motorbike with the Assemblyman on it for about ten meters then finally the Assemblyman fell from the motorbike direct to the ground and crashed his head with the face lying down,” he narrated furthering that his colleague died on the spot," he said.



The impact of the crash left the vehicle and motorbike also badly damaged.

The unidentified driver who was said to be alone in the car at the time of the incident immediately left the scene and rushed to the Somanya police station to lodge a formal complaint.



Ebenezer Teye Nartey decried the spate of accidents on the Sra – Trom stretch of the road, adding that the situation threatened the safety of students of the many schools on the stretch and appealed to authorities of the Ghana Highways Authority to fix speed ramps in the area to save lives.



The late Assemblyman was said to be on his way to a welfare meeting when he met his untimely death.



Mr Agblazo said to be a member of the welfare committee at the Assembly was said to be home with his wife and three kids when he received a call to attend a welfare meeting on Monday morning together with other members.



His wife, a nursing mother who received the shocking news of the accident only moments after she said goodbye to her husband rushed towards the scene but was prevented by eyewitnesses from getting close to the spectacle.



Presiding Member of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly, Hon. Robert Kwasi Agede said though he was not in town at the time of the accident, he dispatched another Assemblyman to the scene to verify the situation after he was informed of the sad news through a phone call by another Assembly member.

Describing the incident as “shocking,” he said the death of the Assemblyman has left the entire Assembly in grief.



“It is a shocking news that this has happened to our colleague…because we were not expecting any bad news of this nature…we’re all in grief,” he mourned.



He expressed his profound condolences to the bereaved wife, children and entire family over the loss of their kinsman.



The remains of the late Assemblyman have been deposited at the Yilo Krobo District hospital for autopsy and preservation.